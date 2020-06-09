According to the Ghanaian singer who is out with a new ‘So Damn Fine’ song, homosexual men have now been making advances towards him.“One guy came straight, he was like it’s about your music, it is you I like,” he said.

Speaking during an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, Krymi who is also behind the ‘Dede’ hit song added that “I told him point-blank that I am super straight like I love boobs so much that I can never”.

Krymi during the interview said that he has been having such advances before hitting the spotlight and that has seen him blocking some people on social media. However, the ‘Dwe’ singer emphasized that he is not homophobic.

Mr Drew, Krymi hook up with Sarkodie for "Dw3"

Explaining why men may be coming after him, Krymi said: “I think I have a small voice, I have a soft voice so I don’t know maybe because of my voice”. Hear more from him in the video below.