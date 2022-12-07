KSM opens up on prostate cancer battle and how U.S insurance saved him

KSM recounted his experience during an interview on Joy News, KSM. He revealed that hebacme aware of his prostate cancer in 2021.

"I thought I was healthy. I thought I was fit until I went for checkup," before revealing that he has been treated in the United States of America because he had insurance which took care of it.

"Fortunately for me, I have an insurance in the states accruing and I had all the prostate removed. After the diagnosis, the doctor called and told me that my prostrate has been enlarged but I shouldn't worry. It is something black men 50 years and above face,” he stated," KSM added.

Advising viewers of the show, KSM encouraged everyone to cultivate the habit of attending regular checks to ensure the early detection of hidden ailments.