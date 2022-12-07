According to the popular Ghanaian media personality, he assumed he was fit and wasn’t aware of his plight until he went for a regular check-up at the hospital and it was revealed to him that he had prostate cancer.
KSM opens up on prostate cancer battle and how U.S insurance saved him
Kwaku Sintim Misa popularly aka KSM, has disclosed an ordeal he went through with prostate cancer.
KSM recounted his experience during an interview on Joy News, KSM. He revealed that hebacme aware of his prostate cancer in 2021.
"I thought I was healthy. I thought I was fit until I went for checkup," before revealing that he has been treated in the United States of America because he had insurance which took care of it.
"Fortunately for me, I have an insurance in the states accruing and I had all the prostate removed. After the diagnosis, the doctor called and told me that my prostrate has been enlarged but I shouldn't worry. It is something black men 50 years and above face,” he stated," KSM added.
Advising viewers of the show, KSM encouraged everyone to cultivate the habit of attending regular checks to ensure the early detection of hidden ailments.
“You might think you are fit. You might think your vitals are good but there are things you can never be aware of. Only checkups can reveal. don’t get to a point where it gets too late,” he said.
