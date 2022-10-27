Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the talented singer and entertainer has been the center of attraction, producing back-to-back hits and also delivering classic verses on songs he features on.
Kuami Eugene announces his first project under Empire
Multiple award winning Ghanaian recording artiste and record producer, Kuami Eugene has hinted of dropping a new single.
The Lynx Entertainment signee took to his official social media page to announce that he’s set to bless music lovers with another masterpiece.
Announcing his upcoming music on the page, he posted;
“New Music on the way.” “ #Single.”
This comes after several days after widespread speculations of exiting Lynx Entertainment.
Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene is a Ghanaian High-life and Afrobeat singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment, and is known for several songs, including “Angela”, “Wish Me Well”, “Ohemaa” and many others.
