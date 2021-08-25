"I remember telling You, I promise your struggle to make me a better man will never go in vain. And things are not going to stay the same. I can’t pay you for the sacrifice, so all I have I give to you," he wrote in a post.

The post which came with the singer throwing in a throwback photo of his childhood, saw him concluding that "love you Mama ❤️ Happy Birthday Queen Juliana Marfo". The 'Angela' singer's mother turned fifty-seven.

His post on social media has since been attracting well wishes from his colleagues and fans who are celebrating his mother with him. See his post below.

A few months ago, Kuami Eugene also showed off his father to celebrate him on fathers. The 'Rockster' singer posted a photo of his biological father, who was also in the music business as a lead singer to a band.

"Happy Father’s Day To The Legend Mr Alex Marfo. I get why you didn’t want me to do music," Eugene wrote. According to the reigning VGMA artiste of the year, his father didn't want him to do music "because you didn’t make it in that area, there was a need to protect me from going to that area too".

The 'Wish Me Well' has acknowledged that he has been lucky to make it through music but he would still give credit to his father because he has learned from him.

"Buh thank God learning from you helped me correct all the mistakes you made. Live long Daddy, for all I have and will ever achieve, is for both of Us. The Original RockStar," he wrote to a photo that shows his father, Mr Marfo, holding a mic and leading a band.