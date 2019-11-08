The Lynx Entertainment signed artiste, has released a new song in which he featured, Conan Christopher O'Brien, an American television host, comedian, writer, podcaster, and producer.

Conon, was in Ghana about two weeks ago, where he shot a yet to be aired episode for his prime time talk show, on TBS Network. However, enjoying his time in Ghana, the American TV star, created a song with Ghana’s rock star as well.

The singer dropped the song titled “ For Love” with its official colourful video. Watch it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.