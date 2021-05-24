Kuami Eugene: Here’s all you need to know about the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year

His journey to his musical accomplishment is interesting and a must know.

Education

Kuami Eugene is a past student of Salvation Army Senior High School located in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Despite a few struggles he encountered on his educational journey and pursuance of his music career, he furthered his education at the Ghana Communication Technology University, formally known as Ghana Telecom University.

Music career

The Rockstar expressed interest in music at a very early stage of his life. He began learning about music as at the age of sixteen. After equipping himself and psyching his mind to pursue a career in music, he auditioned for MTN Hitmaker and won third place at the end of the season. Five years down the line, the Rockstar has produced about 30 songs and featured on several other songs with top musicians in the country.

Rumours

Looking at Kuami Eugene’s level of fame, rumour mongers will definitely do what they do best with him. Most Ghanaians, including some musicians, have accused Kuami Eugene of ‘stealing’ lyrics of other artistes without their permission. Meanwhile, KiDi, in a recent interview refuted the assertion. According to him, what Kuami Eugene does is sampling, which is an essential aspect of music.

Relationship Status

Regardless of how much Ghanaians display their curiosity regarding his relationships, Kuami Eugene succeeds at confusing them with mixed signals. In a video that popped up on social media a while back, he seemed to enjoy the company of one beautiful young lady. It was alleged that the lady, Priscilla Quarshie, is his girlfriend even though he did not confirm it publicly.

Awards and Nominations

It is no surprise that Kuami Eugene is Ghana’s reigning Artiste of the Year since he is talented and is excelling in his music career.

Good thing is, his efforts have been recognized and awarded accordingly. In 2017, he received his first award for Unsung Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In the subsequent years, he received about 15 nominations and 20 different awards. Also, in 2019, Amakye Dede crowned Kuami Eugene as his successor in High-life music. This all the more proves how well he is doing in the music industry.

Wealth

Even though he is not too open about his personal life, Kuami Eugene has flaunted his mansion and fleet of cars in a few posts on his social media, particularly Instagram. This is no surprise since he earns more than enough from his music and so can afford all those.

Music

Ever since he stepped foot on the music scene in Ghana, he has won the hearts of many with lots of good music under Afro-pop, Highlife and Afrobeat. From the beginning of his music career in 2016 till 2021, he has produced about 30 songs and featured on songs of several other artists. He has two albums namely Rockstar (2018) and Son of Africa (2020).

Beef Partners

Here in Ghana, several celebrities, particularly musicians, engage in harmless squabbles locally known as ‘beef’ once a while.