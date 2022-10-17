RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'This is how it ends' - Kuami Eugene drops cryptic message

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician and producer, Kuami Eugene have aroused reactions with his latest social media post.

Kwami Eugene on Europe tour
Kuami Eugene in a now-deleted tweet sparked reactions as his recent post interpreted that he might be exiting Lynx Entertainment.

Taking to the bird app via his verified handle, ‘Unhappy’ Kuami Eugene penned, “I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa”.

Kuami-Eugene
However, it is not clear what his post means, but sources say he may be addressing his record label.

It would be recalled that, a few months ago, popular political activist, A Plus on United Showbiz on UTV disclosed that, according to a deep-throat source, the award-winning act, Kuami Eugene wants to exit Lynx Entertainment.

The allegation made by A Plus was later debunked by outspoken Ghanaian radio personality, DJ Slim, stating that the ‘Angela’ hit-maker has no intentions of parting ways with his record label, Lynx Entertainment owned by ace music producer, Richie Mensah.

Kuami Eugene joined Lynx Entertainment after his participation in the Season 5 of the 2016 MTN Hitmaker reality competition where he placed the 2nd runner-up in the competition.

He has since produced a lot of hit songs under the record label, played shows in and outside the country, and even won the Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
