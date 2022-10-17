'This is how it ends' - Kuami Eugene drops cryptic message

Taking to the bird app via his verified handle, ‘Unhappy’ Kuami Eugene penned, “I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa”.

Kuami-Eugene Pulse Ghana

However, it is not clear what his post means, but sources say he may be addressing his record label.

It would be recalled that, a few months ago, popular political activist, A Plus on United Showbiz on UTV disclosed that, according to a deep-throat source, the award-winning act, Kuami Eugene wants to exit Lynx Entertainment.

The allegation made by A Plus was later debunked by outspoken Ghanaian radio personality, DJ Slim, stating that the ‘Angela’ hit-maker has no intentions of parting ways with his record label, Lynx Entertainment owned by ace music producer, Richie Mensah.

Kuami Eugene joined Lynx Entertainment after his participation in the Season 5 of the 2016 MTN Hitmaker reality competition where he placed the 2nd runner-up in the competition.