The songwriters, including Kuami Eugene and publishers of the global hit song ‘Love Nwantiti’ were awarded at the ceremony held at London’s Savoy Hotel on October 3, 2022.
Kuami Eugene honoured at BMI London Awards 2022
Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was honoured at the 2022 BMI London Awards alongside his Nigerian counterparts; CKay and JoeBoy.
The ceremony was hosted by BMI president, chief executive Mike O’Neill, and BMI Europe vice president of creative Shirin Foroutan.
‘Love Nwantiti’ was among the songs that were awarded under the ‘Most-Performed Songs of the Year section.
This category of honours is dedicated to songs with the most performances on terrestrial radio, satellite radio, and digital streaming services over the past year.
Other big winners on the night included Ed Sheraan & Johnny McDaid for Bad Habits (Song of the Year), Tems (Impact Award), and Wizkid for ‘Essence’ (Most Performed Songs).
The BMI Impact Award is given to a songwriter, producer, or composer with a creative vision and unique artistry.
BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), the global leader in music rights management has for several decades honored immensely talented songwriters and publishers whose music captivated the world.
