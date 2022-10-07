Kuami Eugene honoured at BMI London Awards 2022

The ceremony was hosted by BMI president, chief executive Mike O’Neill, and BMI Europe vice president of creative Shirin Foroutan.

‘Love Nwantiti’ was among the songs that were awarded under the ‘Most-Performed Songs of the Year section.

Kuami Eugene grabs 2022 BMI London award Pulse Ghana

This category of honours is dedicated to songs with the most performances on terrestrial radio, satellite radio, and digital streaming services over the past year.

Other big winners on the night included Ed Sheraan & Johnny McDaid for Bad Habits (Song of the Year), Tems (Impact Award), and Wizkid for ‘Essence’ (Most Performed Songs).

The BMI Impact Award is given to a songwriter, producer, or composer with a creative vision and unique artistry.