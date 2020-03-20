Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world has been advised to practise social distancing in this crucial moments and this has seen a lot of individuals staying home in self-quarantine kind of way, including Kuami Eugene, Ghana’s rockstar.

However, the “Wish Me Well” singer whilst at home was hit with power blackout and to kill his boredom, he decided to grab a ball to have fun. “Whatever go happen Still #GhanaWeDey This House Arrest is not treating me well at all. Plus Lights Out” he wrote on social media. Watch the video below.