Kuami Eugene shows off new car after crashing his Range Rover (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene has accidentally crashed his Range Rover velar but the boy is ok.

The Ghanaian singer who is set for his o2 Arena show in London next month showed off the expensive car with a scratch on its side. "I can't say how I crashed the Range Rover," he said in the caption to a video he shared on social media.

In the video, the driver's side of the car Dr Kwaku Oteng gifted him, was badly rammed and it may take a few bucks to repair but it appears the 'dollar on you' singer is not bothered because 'money no b problem'.

The Ghanaian singer followed the post with the display of a new car he has acquired - a new Hyundai Genesis in orange colour. Showing off his new toy on social media, he wrote "new year new, new baby".

This will become the third car Kuami Eugene will add to his garage in the past 16 months. In December 2020, he pampered himself with a Chevrolet. In April 2021, Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Kwaku Oteng also gifted him the Range Rover.

The Ghanaian business mogul gifted Kuami Eugene the expensive ride following the relationship between the two. The 'Open Gate' singer has been serving as a brand ambassador to one of the products produced by Dr Kweku Oteng's company.

Receiving the white Range Rover Velar in the video below, Eugene said "thank you Dr Kweku Oteng. I appreciate This Gift Daddy #AdonkoNextLevel. We’re About to explode the brand kuraaaa !!!!!!!!!!!!"

