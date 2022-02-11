Kuami Eugene shows off new car after crashing his Range Rover (VIDEO)

In the video, the driver's side of the car Dr Kwaku Oteng gifted him, was badly rammed and it may take a few bucks to repair but it appears the 'dollar on you' singer is not bothered because 'money no b problem'.

The Ghanaian singer followed the post with the display of a new car he has acquired - a new Hyundai Genesis in orange colour. Showing off his new toy on social media, he wrote "new year new, new baby".

This will become the third car Kuami Eugene will add to his garage in the past 16 months. In December 2020, he pampered himself with a Chevrolet. In April 2021, Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Kwaku Oteng also gifted him the Range Rover.

The Ghanaian business mogul gifted Kuami Eugene the expensive ride following the relationship between the two. The 'Open Gate' singer has been serving as a brand ambassador to one of the products produced by Dr Kweku Oteng's company.