RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kuami Eugene talks about retirement; says ' I will be a legend' like Daddy Lumba

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene has reiterated that he won't be doing music forever.

Kuami Eugene says 'Dollar On You' is not to promote hook up
Kuami Eugene says 'Dollar On You' is not to promote hook up Kuami Eugene says 'Dollar On You' is not to promote hook up Pulse Ghana

According to the Rockstar, there's certainly going to be a time that he will throw in towel. The "Dollar On You" singer says his retirement would happen around the next two or three decades.

Recommended articles

Kuami Eugene was speaking to Joy Prime’s KMJ during VGMA’s Experience Concert that took place last weekend. According to the Lynx Entertainment artiste, after the next 20 or 30 years, he will retire from doing music to take care of his family.

According to Eugene, his buzz will go low at that time but there will never be another musician who will top the charts like he has done since his career took off. "In some years to come I will grow and have a family and will be taking care of my family," he said

He continued that "I will feel good because I will be a legend… I’m still the Rockstar I mean Ghana will never get another Kuami Eugene like how there’s no Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, Amakye Dede, and Kojo Antwi".

The reigning VGMA Artiste of The Year however admitted that "but there will be another person who is super gifted but cannot bear the same name as me… even after 20 to 30 years if I’m not singing anymore it will be my choice".

Eugene concluded that "I will say I have done my part… it will be like okay I will drop the songs when I want like Okyeame Kwame because I will probably be a legend, he said

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland