Kuami Eugene talks about retirement; says ' I will be a legend' like Daddy Lumba

Kuami Eugene was speaking to Joy Prime’s KMJ during VGMA’s Experience Concert that took place last weekend. According to the Lynx Entertainment artiste, after the next 20 or 30 years, he will retire from doing music to take care of his family.

According to Eugene, his buzz will go low at that time but there will never be another musician who will top the charts like he has done since his career took off. "In some years to come I will grow and have a family and will be taking care of my family," he said

He continued that "I will feel good because I will be a legend… I’m still the Rockstar I mean Ghana will never get another Kuami Eugene like how there’s no Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, Amakye Dede, and Kojo Antwi".

The reigning VGMA Artiste of The Year however admitted that "but there will be another person who is super gifted but cannot bear the same name as me… even after 20 to 30 years if I’m not singing anymore it will be my choice".