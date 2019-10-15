Kuami Eugene has had a lot of criticisms when it comes to the fashion side of his fame.

The Ghanaian musician is one of the most talented highlife musicians in the country. Kuami who is with Lynx Entertainment has produced hits over hits with songs like Wish Me Well, Angela, My Time, Rockstar under his belt.

On the fashion side, not so much good under his belt.

A video on social media shows the Ghanaian musician talking about his shoes. Asked about the brand and cost of his shoes, Kuami Eugene said:

“It is Zara.”

He further continued when asked if it was expensive and how much he bought it for, he answered:

“I think like $700,” an equivalent of GHc3800.

With fans going gaga over the video, Pulse.com.gh did a quick search for the price of the shoe shown in the video.

The Sock-Style High To Sneakers which is black, white and red in colour on the Zara Collection page cost $89.90 which is equivalent to GHc489.

See photo of the shoe on the website below:

Zara

Here’s what fans had to say.

Kuami Eugene