This comes just when we thought the trending debate over which city, between Kumasi and Accra, has the best girls, was ending, but the boys took over the timeline, with the masculine angle to the online conversation.

Just like the debate about Kumasi versus Accra girls, this one, which also picked a trending spot on Twitter, saw some hilarious tweets that went viral. The trend is centred on which city’s boys does something best or worse than the other?

READ ALSO: It's not right to talk about a woman's look publicly - Wendy Shay

See some of the tweets below that went viral as tweeps roast and tease each other on the microblogging platform, and share your thoughts with us.