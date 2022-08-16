Kumasi mansion price is rent money in Accra; Tom D’Frick silences Y Pee and Oseikrom Sikani

Talking about the rap beefs in Ghana, Tom D'Frick said he doesn't reply to diss tracks because he only kills whoever comes after him with his lifestyle.

Asked if this means he can battle it out with Y Pee and Oseikrom Sikani who also brags about being rich, Tom asked, “are you talking about the Kumasi boys?"

He continued, "Ypee and Oseikrom? One thing about lifestyle is it’s not about talking. You have to show the work. The Range Rover they are driving doesn’t cost close to my watch, so how can they murder me with the lifestyle?”

According to Tom D’Frick, the young artists who claim to be rich must back with physical evidence. “It’s not about you coming to make mouf (talk) that you are rich and you have this. Let people see what you have. Those people are just talking," he said.

Asked if he has seen their expensive cars and houses, he asked "which cars? Which houses? Some of them that are making the noise even their house they said they bought is rent money in Accra. Yes, because the standard of living in Kumasi is much lower than living in Accra around the East Legon, Trassaco and others. So the cost of their houses is just like renting in Accra.”

Tom D'Frick clarifies that “I’m not disrespecting anybody. We have big boys who are my friends in Kumasi. They have the real cash, but they are mute. For the lifestyle, nobody can beat the Stubborn Academicians. I’m talking about myself, Medikal and Shatta Wale. We are the only artiste that you see us wearing legitimate diamonds,” he concluded.