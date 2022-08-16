During an exclusive interview granted to pulse.com.gh, Tom D'Frick who recently showed off his Diamond Cartier wristwatch that reportedly costs $58,000, said, no young artiste in Ghana should be compared to him when it comes to the 'Livin La Vida Loca' lifestyle.
Kumasi mansion price is rent money in Accra; Tom D’Frick silences Y Pee and Oseikrom Sikani
Tom D’Frick is silencing Y Pee and Oseikrom Sikina to keep mute and stop bragging about being rich. According to the Stubborn Academy signee, the two acts based in Kumasi are only making noise, whereas, the real rich people are quiet.
Talking about the rap beefs in Ghana, Tom D'Frick said he doesn't reply to diss tracks because he only kills whoever comes after him with his lifestyle.
Asked if this means he can battle it out with Y Pee and Oseikrom Sikani who also brags about being rich, Tom asked, “are you talking about the Kumasi boys?"
He continued, "Ypee and Oseikrom? One thing about lifestyle is it’s not about talking. You have to show the work. The Range Rover they are driving doesn’t cost close to my watch, so how can they murder me with the lifestyle?”
According to Tom D’Frick, the young artists who claim to be rich must back with physical evidence. “It’s not about you coming to make mouf (talk) that you are rich and you have this. Let people see what you have. Those people are just talking," he said.
Asked if he has seen their expensive cars and houses, he asked "which cars? Which houses? Some of them that are making the noise even their house they said they bought is rent money in Accra. Yes, because the standard of living in Kumasi is much lower than living in Accra around the East Legon, Trassaco and others. So the cost of their houses is just like renting in Accra.”
Tom D'Frick clarifies that “I’m not disrespecting anybody. We have big boys who are my friends in Kumasi. They have the real cash, but they are mute. For the lifestyle, nobody can beat the Stubborn Academicians. I’m talking about myself, Medikal and Shatta Wale. We are the only artiste that you see us wearing legitimate diamonds,” he concluded.
Tom D'Frick has been signed to Medikal and Shatta Wale's Stubborn Academy record label. Speaking highly of his label mates, he said no artiste in Ghana can come close to them when it comes to living rich lifestyle that is not fake. Hear more from him in the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh