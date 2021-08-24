Kumawood actor goes home in 'digital canon camera' coffin (PHOTOS)

The burial service took place at the Accra Arts Centre with artistry displayed at the venue to celebrate the life of Agya Manu who also contributed his part to Ghana's creative arts sector as an actor.

Veteran actor Agya Koo led the band, after which Adom TV’s Nsoromma winner, Righteous Vandyke also treated mourners to a highlife performance. However, the coffin the actor was laid in also became a creative piece of attraction.

The coffin was designed as a 'digital canon camera' to pay homage to the actor dedicating his life to making movies shot with a camera. Mr Manu passed on to glory on July 15 after battling a brief illness.

According to Peacefmonline, Agya Manu kicked the bucket in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15th, 2021. The 50-year-old is well known in the Kumawood industry, having played several roles alongside legends and the new crop of actors.