Kumawood actor goes home in 'digital canon camera' coffin (PHOTOS)

Kumawood actor, Samuel Manu, has been laid to rest in a 'digital canon camera' coffin.

The actor otherwise known as Agya Manu was buried at a ceremony attended by some of his colleague actors like Bill Asamoah, Akyere Bruwaa Christiana Awuni, Matilda Asare, Big Akwes, Oboy Siki, Auntie B, Sunsum Ahoufe and Regina Bondzie among others.

The burial service took place at the Accra Arts Centre with artistry displayed at the venue to celebrate the life of Agya Manu who also contributed his part to Ghana's creative arts sector as an actor.

Veteran actor Agya Koo led the band, after which Adom TV’s Nsoromma winner, Righteous Vandyke also treated mourners to a highlife performance. However, the coffin the actor was laid in also became a creative piece of attraction.

The coffin was designed as a 'digital canon camera' to pay homage to the actor dedicating his life to making movies shot with a camera. Mr Manu passed on to glory on July 15 after battling a brief illness.

According to Peacefmonline, Agya Manu kicked the bucket in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15th, 2021. The 50-year-old is well known in the Kumawood industry, having played several roles alongside legends and the new crop of actors.

He has coacted with Agya Koo, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Akrobeto, Akyere Bruwaa, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah (Kyeiwaa), to mention a few.

