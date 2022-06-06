RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kumawood actor Patrick Safo dead after reportedly drowning

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kumawood has been hit with another sad news as actor Patrick Safo has been reported dead.

Kumawood actor and pastor, Rev Patrick Safo
Kumawood actor and pastor, Rev Patrick Safo

The death of the Kumawood actor has been reported by blogger Osei Kwabena via a Facebook post in which he wrote: “Kumawood actor and pastor, Rev. Patrick Safo is dead… May his soul rest with the Lord.

Recommended articles

Though the blogger did not mention the cause of the actor's death, the official social media account of Ghanaian Newspaper, The Spectator, has reported that the actor drowned.

Rev. Patrick's death has sent shock waves across social media over how youthful and vibrant the energetic the young man was. Mourning the actor, some social media users have been leaving tributes to his name.

Omg, he was my friend. I haven’t heard from him in more than 10 years. May his soul rest in peace," a Facebooker wrote and another said, “what happened to him never knew he was a pastor I can’t believe this eiii.”

Another social media user added that "it is alleged that he drowned yesterday in a pool”. Patrick’s death follows the demise of Osei Tutu Nyamekese, another Kumawood actor who was reported dead a few weeks ago.

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I converted to Islam because of my Moroccan girlfriend – Partey

Thomas Partey steps out with new Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella

Ghanaians react as Delay shares a video of herself and Amerado in the kitchen

Amerado and Delay

Freedom Jacob Ceaser shares video of his tigers playing football (WATCH)

Freedom Jacob Ceaser shares video of his tigers playing football (WATCH)

I don’t want to see my wife again because of ZionFelix – Patapaa

Patapaa, ZionFelix and Liha