Kumawood actor Patrick Safo dead after reportedly drowning

Though the blogger did not mention the cause of the actor's death, the official social media account of Ghanaian Newspaper, The Spectator, has reported that the actor drowned.

Rev. Patrick's death has sent shock waves across social media over how youthful and vibrant the energetic the young man was. Mourning the actor, some social media users have been leaving tributes to his name.

“Omg, he was my friend. I haven’t heard from him in more than 10 years. May his soul rest in peace," a Facebooker wrote and another said, “what happened to him never knew he was a pastor I can’t believe this eiii.”

Another social media user added that "it is alleged that he drowned yesterday in a pool”. Patrick’s death follows the demise of Osei Tutu Nyamekese, another Kumawood actor who was reported dead a few weeks ago.