She was ordained Reverend Minister of God over the weekend after spending two years in Bible school.

According to Gloria, the journey began in the year 2019 and ended in praise. “The journey from 2019 has ended in praise glory be to God,” she revealed in an Instagram post.

Right after she was ordained, she shared a throwback photo comparing her raunchy photo taken in 2019 with her latest wearing clergy robes.

She thanked fellow Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and a few friends who played an influential role in her new achievement in Christ.

“Let your will be done lord @vivian_jill_lawrence thank you mummy @officialreverendgold May the Lord increase you mummy @sabinaelson thank you very mum… may you live long tu impact generations,” she wrote.

She, however, didn’t share the name of her Bible school neither the church she serves as a Reverend Minister.

“My baby… I'm so proud of u,” Ghanaian actress and fashion designer Pascaline Edwards congratulated her in her comment section.

“Wooow congratulations… my beautiful girl, may the Lord be your guide. Am super proud of you,” Adom TV presenter Maame Asiedu who is also a Reverend Minister congratulated her.