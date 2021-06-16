RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kumawood actresses attack former IGP Kofi Boakye over slain officer

David Mawuli

Two Kumawood actresses have blasted former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nathan Kofi Boakye for choosing partisan politics over the 'safety of his people.'

Actress-turned-pastor Gloria Kani and veteran actress Christiana Awuni have expressed their frustration in the former commissioner, saying he has ignored the safety of his people and instead focusing on his ‘political party.'

They expressed their displeasure following the death of a police officer who was fatally shot by armed robbers a few days ago.

On June 14, 2021, a police officer, Emmanuel Osei and a hawker, Afua Badu, were attacked by a group of armed robbers who trailed a bullion van in a taxi and on a motorbike and upon arrival at a less crowded location, fired at random, killing them instantly.

Gloria Kani and Christiana Awuni reacted to the news by calling out the former IGP instead of the current one.

“Think about the safety of your people not a political party make Kofi Boakye IGP,” Gloria Kani fired on her Instagram page with support from Christiana Awuni, who said: “Yes I support”.

It’s unclear why they didn’t turn the heat on the current IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, but Kofi Boakye is widely known for his ruthless approach and techniques on combating crimes, especially when he was in the office of the IGP.

In 2020, Kofi Boakye was moved from the head of Research and Planning, Commissioner of Police (COP) to the head of Legal and Prosecution Department of the Police Service.

