Kumchacha descends on Afia Schwarzenegger again; calls her family 'rats' (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Angry Kumchacha has descended on Afia Schwarzenegger's family for not bringing her uprightly.

Prophet Kumchacha
Prophet Kumchacha

According to the founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei aka Kumchacha, Afia Schwarzenegger is carrying a curse that has ruined so many things for her because of her character.

Anyone from Afia Schwarzenegger’s family is unwise. Afia Schwarzenegger is cursed. Anywhere she works, the curse follows her and them. She will never work anywhere ever in peace," Kumchacha said.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

He continued that “Everywhere she works, there will be a curse on the job. If she isn't close to you, you are free, but if she gets close to you, you also get a dose of her curse.

"Things you don't know about because of her curse could affect you and ruin your name. As she walks around she isn't okay," he added in the video below.

It's unclear what exactly has provoked Kumchacha to go after Afia, however, the two have been arc-nemesis for a very long time. They once nearly got physical when they met in the studio of Kasapa FM for an interview.

Whilst they were being interviewed, both started arguing and it soon turned into a heated moment of blows to be exchanged but for the timely intervention of the staff of the radio station, there were separated.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
