Kumchacha descends on Afia Schwarzenegger again; calls her family 'rats' (WATCH)

“Anyone from Afia Schwarzenegger’s family is unwise. Afia Schwarzenegger is cursed. Anywhere she works, the curse follows her and them. She will never work anywhere ever in peace," Kumchacha said.

He continued that “Everywhere she works, there will be a curse on the job. If she isn't close to you, you are free, but if she gets close to you, you also get a dose of her curse.

"Things you don't know about because of her curse could affect you and ruin your name. As she walks around she isn't okay," he added in the video below.

It's unclear what exactly has provoked Kumchacha to go after Afia, however, the two have been arc-nemesis for a very long time. They once nearly got physical when they met in the studio of Kasapa FM for an interview.