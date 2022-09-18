Kumchacha threatens to slap Arnold Asamoah on live TV over his presidential ambition

Speaking as a pundit on the show, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo praised the prophet for mustering the courage to announce that he would be contesting to be president of Ghana.

However, he added that, should he contest, he would lose because Ghanaians would vote against him and that got Kumchacha upset. “I would commend Prophet Kumchacha for expressing his interest and for having the vision to run for president. However, we would not vote for him,” Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said.

Angrily reacting to Armold's comment, Kumchacha dashed towards him during the live broadcast and threatened to slap him should he say anything that would thwart the efforts he has made so far towards his presidential ambition.

“No Nana Ama, I cannot allow him to be saying these things on television. Millions of people are watching us, I cannot allow him spoil the work I have done so far. If he tries again, I will slap him,” Kumchacha told Nana Ama McBrown who was calling him to order.