RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kumchacha threatens to slap Arnold Asamoah on live TV over his presidential ambition

Selorm Tali

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has rubbished the presidential ambitions of Prophet Kumchacha and the latter did not take it lightly.

Prophet Kumchacha
Prophet Kumchacha

The Ghanaian entertainment journalist and the popular Ghanaian televangelist, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, clashed on this weekend's edition of UTV's United Showbiz show.

Recommended articles

Speaking as a pundit on the show, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo praised the prophet for mustering the courage to announce that he would be contesting to be president of Ghana.

However, he added that, should he contest, he would lose because Ghanaians would vote against him and that got Kumchacha upset. “I would commend Prophet Kumchacha for expressing his interest and for having the vision to run for president. However, we would not vote for him,” Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said.

Angrily reacting to Armold's comment, Kumchacha dashed towards him during the live broadcast and threatened to slap him should he say anything that would thwart the efforts he has made so far towards his presidential ambition.

No Nana Ama, I cannot allow him to be saying these things on television. Millions of people are watching us, I cannot allow him spoil the work I have done so far. If he tries again, I will slap him,” Kumchacha told Nana Ama McBrown who was calling him to order.

However, the threats from the prophet did not deter Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as he added that "with this temper, how can you win the elections? You won’t even win the elections". Watch the video below for more.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Prez. John Mahama has paid a visit to veteran actress Grace Nortey

Ex-President John Mahama visits veteran actress Grace Nortey (PHOTOS)

American rapper PnB Rock

U.S rapper shot dead after girlfriend posted their location on Instagram, Nicky Minaj reacts

Diamond The Body

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)

Sarkodie promoting drugs

'I never thought I’ll become a smoker' – Sarkodie opens up