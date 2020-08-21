"You did amazing apologizing. In life, you take lessons and you move on to become better. For now, all that matters is your wife, kids and career... I am praying for you Stone, for who God has blessed, no man curses," the preacher wrote.

Dr Sonnie Badu prays for Stonebwoy amidst Sarkodie backlash

However, Kwabena Kwabena is saying that his prayers should have covered Sarkodie as well because the Gospel preaches equal love even for ones' enemies. “Osofo @sonniebaduuk I think all of them need your prayer and support. Jesus Christ thought us to love even our enemies. So no sides here," he wrote.

All these are centred around comments on the timing of Sarkodie's comment because even though the dancehall act apologized for his actions, the rapper proceeded to slam him in a press release saying that his violent act 'pushed him beyond the limit' before adding that he has accepted his apology.

See Kwabena Kwabena's post below