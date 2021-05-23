"Can I tell you something which is the truth in Ghana, in Ghana right now the ladies are unfaithful than the men," pulse.com.gh heard him he say in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay.
According to the singer, "if you are in the limelight, it looks like they dump matters on you," adding that "in this country, we don't speak the truth because people see what others do but pretend they haven't seen it".
He continued that "in this world, you sometimes have to save people's reputation, if they don't save yours, you save theirs and pray to God that their real attitude would be exposed one day ... but I can say that I am one of the most faithful men a woman can have".
Kwabena Kwabena emphasized that " every girl I have dated, if she tells you that me I am an unfaithful man, God should deal me" and concluded that "right now we are in a society where girls get away with everything because there's an older man somewhere".