Kwabena Kwabena trashes gay reports

Selorm Tali

Kwabena Kwabena has expressed shock reports about his sexual orientation over his painted toenails.

"People are really talking about my sexuality from a photo? Wow! We have a long way to go,” the “Adult Music” singer said during a recent interview Accra based Hitz FM.

"For any human being who makes a judgement based on a photo, know what the person does in the bedroom, then that person is a supernatural human being and is hit not wise. I am sorry,” Kwabena Kwabena added.

Explaining why he decided to get his toenails painted, the singer who is currently promoting his new single “Kwadede” off his upcoming sixth studio album dubbed ‘Fa Me Saa', said he painted his nail to counter the bad habit of chewing his nails.

Painting my nails is basically my freedom, my liberation, it is just for myself. I woke up one morning and decided to paint my nails. I had the habit of chewing my nails. Painting my nails has helped me in controlling that,” he said.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

