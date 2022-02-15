During a performance by the Ghanaian musician, his female fans opted to unbutton his shirt and the 'Tokro' singer surrendered. The ladies after taking off Kwabena Kwabena's shirt did not leave it there but decided to smooch him on stage.
Kwabena Kwabena unbuttoned and smooched by Ghana girls during performance (WATCH)
Some women who were single at Kwabena Kwabena's did everything to have a feel of the singer's body.
The singer, also nicknamed the ladies man, enjoyed every bit of the moment as he allowed the women to have a feel of his body whilst he performed his love and erotic songs for them.
The show dubbed 'Night of Love with Kwabena Kwabena' is said to have happened at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua. The excerpt of the show below has since been making rounds online.
A social media user commenting on the video said "Yieeee I missed. I was out of town ooo. How I have ‘meant’ him eh". Watch the video below.
