Kwabena Kwabena unbuttoned and smooched by Ghana girls during performance (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Some women who were single at Kwabena Kwabena's did everything to have a feel of the singer's body.

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena

During a performance by the Ghanaian musician, his female fans opted to unbutton his shirt and the 'Tokro' singer surrendered. The ladies after taking off Kwabena Kwabena's shirt did not leave it there but decided to smooch him on stage.

The singer, also nicknamed the ladies man, enjoyed every bit of the moment as he allowed the women to have a feel of his body whilst he performed his love and erotic songs for them.

The show dubbed 'Night of Love with Kwabena Kwabena' is said to have happened at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua. The excerpt of the show below has since been making rounds online.

A social media user commenting on the video said "Yieeee I missed. I was out of town ooo. How I have ‘meant’ him eh". Watch the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

