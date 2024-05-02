Kwaku Manu reveals reason he rejected car gift from John Mahama

However, Manu revealed that he declined the offer because he found the vehicle "too small," which resulted in his loss of interest.

Pulse Ghana

Instead, he requested that the car be given to his colleagues who did not own any vehicles to assist them in their endeavors.

Explaining his decision to reject the offer, Kwaku Manu stated, "The car they were offering me was too small, but I didn't see the others' cars. I asked them to give the vehicle to my other colleagues who didn't have one at all."

He further clarified that during John Mahama's presidency, the government contemplated providing cars to actors.