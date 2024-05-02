During Mahama's tenure, he aimed to support individuals in the creative arts sector by providing them with free vehicles to boost their businesses.
Kwaku Manu reveals reason he rejected car gift from John Mahama
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has disclosed how former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, gifted vehicles to some personalities in the creative arts industry.
However, Manu revealed that he declined the offer because he found the vehicle "too small," which resulted in his loss of interest.
Instead, he requested that the car be given to his colleagues who did not own any vehicles to assist them in their endeavors.
Explaining his decision to reject the offer, Kwaku Manu stated, "The car they were offering me was too small, but I didn't see the others' cars. I asked them to give the vehicle to my other colleagues who didn't have one at all."
He further clarified that during John Mahama's presidency, the government contemplated providing cars to actors.
"People are unaware of my political affiliation," Manu emphasized, adding, "Some individuals were pressured into claiming NDC membership to receive a vehicle, but this was not the case. This is partly why governments struggle to support the creative arts industry."
