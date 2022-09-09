Kwame Dadzie, others react to the shocking death of Baba Spirit

Tons of social media lovers and followers of the comedian have sent their messages of condolence to the family of the deceased.

Media personalities who worked with the comedian described him as a selfless being.

Entertainment journalist, Kwame Dadzie, expressed shock at the sudden passing of the actor.

Kwame Dadzie Pulse Ghana

In a tribute to him on Thursday evening, he wrote: "May your soul Rest In Peace bro. Thanks for all that you did for me. When I was at Vision FM in Koforidua, you would drive all the way from Accra to Kofcity just to make my show fun. You paid your dues, Baba. But the day you visited me at Citi FM, you didn’t tell me you would be leaving us soon. You said you had recovered and that you were “bouncing back".

Also, radio presenter, Nana Romeo, on Friday morning published a video of Baba Spirit entertaining listeners on his show. The video was captioned: "Continue to Rest In Peace Bra."

The controversial media personality was known on television for hosting spiritual shows.

Baba Spirit made national headlines back in 2017 when he dared popular boxer Ayitey powers to face him in a boxing match.

Baba Spirit and Ayitey Powers had a clash that ended up in exchanging of heated words which nearly resulted in a brawl on live television when the two appeared on UTV for a show.