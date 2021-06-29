RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I saw no future, radio paid me better - Kwami Sefa Kayi reveals why he ditched acting

Selorm Tali

Kwami Sefa Kayi was once was an actor before totally ditching acting to concentrate on being a full-time radio host.

Kwami Sefa Kayi
Kwami Sefa Kayi

The host of the ''Kokrokoo'' morning show on Peace FM has revealed that he started making good money from radio than acting fetches him. According to the ace Ghanaian broadcaster, acting in Ghana doesn't pay.

During an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's flagship entertainment programme ''Entertainment Review," he said ''I stopped acting was because radio gave me a better platform and made me more money and gave me more recognition".

Actress Irene Opare with Ex Husband Kwami Sefa Kayi
Actress Irene Opare with Ex Husband Kwami Sefa Kayi Irene Opare and Kwami Sefa Kayi Pulse Ghana

The accomplished media icon emphasized that "when I started the radio work, I saw improvement in my life. I could create a large network. I made good income. I saw a sense of direction in my life''.

According to Kwami Sefa Kayi, he ''saw no future as an actor'', adding that ''acting in this country, it doesn't pay. It didn't pay from when I was much younger. It is not paying today; it won't pay tomorrow''.

Chairman General as also called says he has no regrets asserting that ''working in media or radio or journalism broadened my horizon in several aspects, so I thought that let me just take that path and leave them alone...For now, posterity has proven me right''.

