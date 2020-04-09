Once talking about his previous marriage in 2015, Kwaw said: “I cheated on Ann several times; men will continue to be men when it comes to cheating, and I did silly stuff and as well, inability to manage stardom also played a major role which led to the divorce”.

Regardless, the Ghanaian rapper has moved and walked down the aisle with Nana Pokua in 2014, after his infamous release from prison over the possession of marijuana, and it is four years already since their big day.

Accordingly, the couple took to social media to mark their anniversary. Sharing a picture from their wedding day, the "Abodam" rapper wrote “4 years ago she said yes and we got blessed. It’s our anniversary @empress_poks”.

His wife also shared another photo from their wedding day and captioned it, “I forgot my anniversary, happy anniversary odo @kwawkese. You are a good man 4yrs official 9yrs unofficial”.

The couple currently has a daughter together after they lost their second child, a baby boy, at the Korle Bu hospital in 2018. Pulse.com.gh wishes the rapper and his family a happy anniversary.