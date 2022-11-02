Kwaw Kese calls for police to reopen the Fennec Okyere investigations after Shatta Wale’s comments

"@ghpoliceservice Pls help us get justice on my Managers murder. I believe @shattawalenima and @bullhaus know something we need to know. Pls let’s delve into this," Kwaw captioned Shatta Wale’s revelation on Instagram.

Shatta Wale's allegations against Bulldog come in the wake of their banter on social media that has witnessed both parties calling each other out.

According to Shatta Wale, Bulldog had told him about his plan to murder Fennec before its execution. He is therefore threatening to go to the Police with all the new information

"Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how you planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo Addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!!" the post read.

Pulse Ghana

Kwaw Kese has for years, sought justice over the unsolved murder case. He has opened up about how the demise of Fennec cost him his career.