Kwaw Kese calls for the closure of 80% of churches

He spoke with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM, which was closely followed by Pulse.com.gh.

Kwaw Kese says no church in Ghana has ever arranged to take the little children off the streets to cater for them.

In hindsight, he knows that the pastors will chase him with prophecies but he doesn’t care.

Even the so-called Christians are not united, they cannot attend different churches apart from theirs, according to him.

“I know what I have said some Prophets will come and make doom prophecies about me but it doesn’t make sense that in Ghana, people are hungry but the pastor has built mansions and has a lot of cars to their credit while people are hungry,” he said.

“You will get sad when you get into traffic. Kids as young as two years are in the traffic begging. Have you ever heard a church say it will provide shelter for these homeless children?” he quizzed.