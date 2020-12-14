The rapper's sweet talk comes as his way of proudly celebrating his wife, Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour popularly known as Nana Pokua, who is marking her birthday today. " still looking for the right words for you my Love. You’re beautiful, sweet, adorable and hardworking," he wrote.

In the message which came as a caption to a post of hot shots of his wife, Kwaw Kese added that " today I declare you the slayers' Slayer. Happiest Birthday to you odo yewu, on my way to come errrrmmmm wai".

The rapper tied the knot with Nana Pokua in 2016 after his first marriage with his American wife, Ann, ended in 2014 after 6 years.

The couple held their white wedding after his infamous release from prison over the possession of marijuana, and accordingly, they marked their fourth anniversary.

Kwaw Kese and wife

The parents currently have a child together, a beautiful girl Docilla Nana Hemaa, after they lost their second child, a baby boy, at the Korle Bu hospital in 2018.

Kwaw Kese's daughter Nana Hemaa

As love preaches, the love of lovers only keep growing together, hence, today they are serving ultimate couple goals.