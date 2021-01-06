According to the 'Who Be You' rapper, it has become very difficult for him to communicate with Sarkodie because the 'Highest' rapper doesn't reply his messages as expected despite how he has shown him love years back.

"Me I have a done a lot for Sark, I've done more shows for him to the level that we even travelled for a show abroad that I used my money to book for flight, I didn't take them a penny, I've done shows for him all over so he should me that love," he said.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he added that "Nothing I want from him, something like oh Kwaw has sent me a message, let me respond. One time I sent him a beat and he said this beat if we do this e go b better and we did "Yakubu" and it was a bang".

Sarkodie and his family

According to Kwaw Kese, he loves Sarkodie regardless but he only feels that "he doesn't show the same love back, that be my pain. I have nothing against him, me and Sark we go a long way when nobody will take Sark to the studio, I will take Sark to the studio".

"I know him before he became Sark so the love I show him, I deserve that love back," he added. Speaking about his relationship with other acts, he said it is only Stonebwoy that he can say his love for him is pure.

"For me and Shatta Wale, whatever hullabaloo that is between us is only on social media, whenever Shatta sees me the love he dey show me be massive," he added. Hear more from him in the video below.