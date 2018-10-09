Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church

news

CEO of Mad Time Entertainment, Kwaw Kese has disclosed why he doesn't go to church in a recent interview.

According to the Kwaw Kese, he does not go to church because he doesn't want to contribute to the church financially.

In an interview on Joy FM,the rapper stated that Pastors are liars and only interested in the collecting of offertories which to him is a form of extortion.

READ MORE: Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM

The 'Abodam' hitmaker also said that he is someone who loves to preach the word of God.

Fante rapper added that God’s word empower him and he also indicated that he used to listen to the teachings of Pastor Mensah Otabil until his recent Capital Bank brouhaha.

Kwaw Kese is currently out with a new banger titled ‘Porkum’ and is a diss song to dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.