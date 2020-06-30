A few days ago, Kofi Adjorlolo displayed his wild rap skills while beatboxing with veteran hiplife musician Ex-Doe.

And today, it’s hiplife/hip-hop musician Kwaw Kese showing off his other talent – football.

The Agona Swedru-native who is currently stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic has proven to fans that rap isn’t the only talent his has.

On Monday, June 29, the “Dondo” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video exhibiting his football skills.

And in the 40-seconds video, it took him 30 seconds to hit 75 juggles without catching a breath.

Watch the surprising moment below.