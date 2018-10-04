Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Wale


Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Wale

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

It seems the feud between Kwaw Kese and Shatta Wale is not dying anytime soon because a response from the Kwaw's camp has arrived.

According to the rapper, is only a poor man who flaunts his wealth on social media.

This comment comes after Shatta Wale insulted him for being poor after he (Shatta Wale) gave out bicycles to some children in his neighbourhood and also flaunting his house on social media.

Kwaw Kese who was speaking in a Facebook live session to his followers noted that only poor people like Shatta Wale will do what he did.

According to him, Shatta Wale never dreamt of even making five dollars in his life and therefore the least opportunity he gets, he has to flaunt what he has.

“It’s only a poor man that will display what he has on social media. He never dreamt of the fact that he will be able to even make it in life so when he gets five dollars he will come and flaunt it when he gets bicycles he will come and flaunt it. People who put out their personal stuff on social media are poor people,” Kwaw Kese said.

The 'Abodam' hitmaker also went on the say that the 'Gringo' hitmaker time has passed and if he has money he should get his own record label and sign himself.

"Your time has passed, now we talking about Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi and co we don't talk about you guys, Stonebwoy is doing big things in the world and you here making noise" he added.

He indicated that fans of Shatta Wale should come and face him if they are ready to fight because he is Mayweather and has never lost a fight.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

