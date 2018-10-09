Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kwaw Kese unhappy with Bull Dog’s release over Fennec Okyere’s death


Murder Trial Kwaw Kese unhappy with Bull Dog’s release over Fennec Okyere’s death

According to Kwaw Kese, the prime suspect of the murder, Bull Dog, walked free because the Police failed to dig deeper into the case.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwaw Kese and his deceased manager, Fennec Okyere play

Kwaw Kese and his deceased manager, Fennec Okyere

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has expressed disappointment with the manner in which the Police handled the murder of his former manager, Fennec Okyere.

According to him, the prime suspect of the murder, Bull Dog, walked free because the Police failed to dig deeper into the case.

READ ALSO: Social media: Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage

Fennec Okyere was gruesomely murdered at the young age of 31 in the year 2014 at his private residence in Spintex, Accra.

Fellow artiste manager Bull Dog was later picked up by the Police as the prime suspect of the crime, after he allegedly previously threatened the deceased before the murder took place.

Bull Dog was, however, set free from all allegations earlier this year by an Accra Central District Court after no evidence was found to implicate him.

Artiste manager, Bull Dog play

Artiste manager, Bull Dog

 

Speaking on the matter, Kwaw Kese believes his former manager did not get justice, adding that the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) failed to dig deeper into the case.

The rapper said he cannot emphatically point out Bull Dog as guilty of the murder, but said he was unhappy about the way the Police easily let him go.

READ ALSO: Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels

“It was in the news when they discharged Bulldog who was the prime prospect. They said nobody was coming again. Even the prosecutors were not going to court. I believe our security system is very weak,” Kwaw Kese said on Joy FM’s Behind the Fame show on Monday.

“If you are [going to] discharge somebody you have to come out….. I can’t say Bulldog is [guilty] but he is the prime suspect so at least the way they dealt with him was not satisfactory.”

He added: “I’m not ok because the police didn’t act right because the first time the thing happened, you did a press [and] the time they released Bulldog there was no press conference. That shows that the police have not done 100% work so they should come back again that is why we are not happy.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Strategy: Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM Strategy Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM
Social media: Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage
Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels
Bible? Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation Bible? Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation
Video: Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge
Raging Battle: Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post Raging Battle Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post

Recommended Videos

GMA UK 2018: Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year GMA UK 2018 Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year
Wow: Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar
Celebrity News: Patapaa fights with dancers on stage over monies thrown at him Celebrity News Patapaa fights with dancers on stage over monies thrown at him



Top Articles

1 Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photosbullet
2 After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriagebullet
3 Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer barbullet
4 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo...bullet
5 Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor...bullet
6 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor...bullet
7 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shaybullet
8 Video Patapaa pauses performance; picks up money thrown at...bullet
9 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss...bullet
10 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
7 EBONYbullet
8 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange...bullet
9 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
10 Video I used to make Pizza in Italy, train station...bullet

Celebrities

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale
Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale
Captain Planet Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper
#RTPAwards18 Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year
AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
X
Advertisement