Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kwesi Arthur can't fathom why ladies don’t send him nude photos

According to the ‘Woara’ hitmaker, that although the ladies show him, massive love, he does not get naked pictures from them and questioned where he has passed which is preventing him from getting the naked pictures.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Ghana’s fast-rising rapper, Kwesi Arthur has quizzed why he does not get naked pictures from his female fans as other colleagues usually claim they do get.

This comes after he was asked in an interview on Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi “Do ladies worry you a lot?” the anthem hitmaker stated that he wouldn’t say ladies worry him as such but he believes all that they do is to show him love just like his male fans do.

Some male artiste like KiDi in an interview indicated that he receives naked photos of ladies on social media and expressed his love for all the ladies who send them.

READ MORE: Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)

The ‘Woara’ hitmaker, however, added that although the ladies show him, massive love, he does not get naked pictures from them and questioned where he has passed which is preventing him from getting the naked pictures.

When asked by the host if his comment meant that he wanted his female fans to send him naked pictures in his DM, Kwesi Arthur stated that he does not want it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

"Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz "Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz
Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday
Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video) Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)
I want to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert – Shatta Wale I want to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert – Shatta Wale
Haters pushing hard, but my album is not ‘borla’ – Shatta Wale Haters pushing hard, but my album is not ‘borla’ – Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday
Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wife Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wife
I wear silver; Shatta Wale wears gold chains – Patapaa I wear silver; Shatta Wale wears gold chains – Patapaa



Top Articles

1 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his sonbullet
2 Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leavebullet
3 Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wifebullet
4 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
5 John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriagebullet
6 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
7 Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'bullet
8 Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boybullet
9 John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you tearybullet
10 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with...bullet

Related Articles

I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"
I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses
I don’t mind Shatta Wale performing at my concert - Stonebwoy
Big artistes should stop begging for endorsement deals - Stonebwoy
I am the most sought after Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Stonebwoy
Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)
I want to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday

Top Videos

1 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
2 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
4 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
5 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
8 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
9 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
10 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to...bullet

Celebrities

Diddy and Cassie have reportedly parted ways but they remain friends
Diddy and Cassie have reportedly parted ways but remain friends
I am the most sought after Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Stonebwoy
Big artistes should stop begging for endorsement deals - Stonebwoy
John Dumelo kissing his wife’s baby bump will make your day
John Dumelo kissing his wife’s bump will make your day
X
Advertisement