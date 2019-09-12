Two days ago, the Ghanaian rapper and South Africa rapper seized the top two spots on Twitter as fans argued who is the best among the young acts.

Pulse.com.gh caught up with the “Grind Day” rapper at the birthday party of Quamina MP, where he exclusively spoke about the comparisons. According to him, everyone is good in his own right.

Kwesi Arthur added that he doesn’t pay much attention to such topics because as an entertainer, he only seeks to entertain people and change the lives of people through his craft. “ E b some way to pitch other artistes against others .. so me I no really dey fuck with that like putting up against other artistes, everybody dey force,” he said.

Speaking about the South African rapper, Kwesi Arthur also mentioned that Nasty C is like a brother to him and they even have a song together. Watch more from the video below and tell us what you think.