The Ghanaian actress, real name, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah has already secured the legal documentation to be the wife of one Mr Michael Kissi Asare, who also lives in the U.S, where the Kumawood actress relocated to for the past few years now.

As part of the plans of the couple to hold a white wedding, Kyeiwaa has held a bridal shower party as modern-day tradition demands, to set the mood for her big day. The bridal shower happened at a private residence and it saw friends and family of the couple in attendance.

The date for Kyeiwaa's white wedding is not known yet. This will become the second time the actress is getting married after her first marriage in 2015, to a spare parts dealer in Kumasi, ended after five days when it was disclosed that the man she married was someone’s husband.

Regardless, Kyeiwaa has moved on and found love once again. See more photos from her bridal shower below.

Kyeiwaa holds bridal shower

