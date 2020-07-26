Kyeiwaa and her husband Michael Kissi Asare looked like royalty in their attire at the ceremony attended by a select group of family and friends.

The couple's wedding was initially planned for March 21 this year but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the United States very hard.

The couple's beautiful traditional wedding came off on Friday, July 24.

The highlight of the couple's white wedding was their first dance.

This couple had several unique ideas at their wedding, but most impressive was their very awesome first dance.

Watch the video below to get inspiration for your own first dance.

Kyeiwaa has been living in the US for some years now after her failed marriage to one Daniel Osei in 2015.

The marriage was dissolved after just four days when it emerged that Osei was already married. The actress returned her ring and drinks.