The latest new act that is already catching attention is L Bena, a Ghanaian singer based in Canada who is carving a path for himself with his versatility and ability to do Hi-Life, Dancehall and Afrobeat.

L Bena, who believes his talent is bringing authentic music back, has inked a partnership management deal with Kaywa's Highly Spiritual record label, the music powerhouse owned by the ace Ghanaian music producer.

L Bena, who is strongly influenced by his Ghanaian culture and sounds by Vybz Kartel, Nas and Tupac (due to their lyrical arrangements and storytelling), is set to drop his first official single titled "Somu Gye", very soon and pulse.com.gh will bring update when the track is out.