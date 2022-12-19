Lady dies leaving behind 2 children after injuries from Asake's chaotic Brixton show

The sad news has reached the Nigerian musician who has been showing support to the family.

Reacting to the news, he said he is “overwhelmed with grief” and “devastated” by her death. Asake asked his fans to pray for the Ikumelo family. He said “keep them in our prayers”

The police via its Met Police Gold Commander, Ade Adelecant, commenting on the situation said “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital".

London's mayor also shared his concern on the passing of the young lady noting that it’s “vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible” and added that City Hall was working with authorities “to ensure nothing like this happens again”.

However the event runners, Academy Music Group were heartbroken about the news.

“All at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Rebecca’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news at this extremely difficult time,” Academy Music Group said in a Press Statement.

Labour MP for Vauxhall tweeted stating that “I visited the site this morning and I’ve been dreading this news ever since the incident and hoping it would never come.

“My thoughts and prayers to Rebecca Ikumelo’s family and friends. Such a tragic loss of a young 33yr with so much life ahead of her.”

Asake whilst commenting on the news emphasised that “My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.”