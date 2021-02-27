The two French bulldogs were violently stolen after the American singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer who is also a friend tp Gaga, was shot in the chest Wednesday night while walking the pets.

"The suspects approached the victim in a white Nissan Altima. Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint" LAPD stated.

Reacting to the news on Friday evening, Lady Gaga expressed her gratitude to her dog walker who is responding to treatment and also offered to give out a $500,000 cash reward to anyone who returns the dog.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return," she wrote on Instagram.

Lady Gaga continued "Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero".

Hours after her post, LAPD reported that a woman has returned the dogs unharmed.

"The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga's staff to return them," the statement said. "The woman's identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety."

It is also unclear if the woman who returned the dogs will be pocketing the half a million cash reward. Lady Gaga who is currently in Rome at the time of this publication is yet to comment on the return of her beloved pets.