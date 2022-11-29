Latest photo of Davido and Chioma shows they got married after their son's death

The Nigerian singer lost his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, after reports surfaced on the evening of 31st October 2022 that the three-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a private swimming pool at the family’s residence in Lagos.

According to reports, Davido paid the price of Chioma in order for their son to be traditionally recognized as son of the Nigerian musician.

"If he doesn't marry her. The baby boy won't be buried as an Adeleke. He will belong to chrome's family And will be buried as a Rowland instead Remember chioma is igbo David is yuroba So he had to pay his bride price to be able to claim the son," a social media user said.

Davido and Chioma for the first time were spotted publicly after their son's death. The couple showed up Sunday morning for the inauguration celebration of David's Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the 6th executive governor of Osun state.

Photos from the ceremony showed the couple had rings on their wedding fingers and this has once again stirred rumours that the lovers indeed tied the knot at private ceremony.

Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, who is close ally to Davido, also posted the photo of Davido and Chioma and highlighted on the ring on their fingers. "Wait! Can you see it?" he captioned the post and added a ring emoji.

Tunde Ednut's post that shows wedding ring on Chioma's finger

Another social media user noticing a ring on Davido's finger also said "is that Davido's wedding band? Nigeria's sweethearts David&Chioma Adeleke are truly married. Wishing the Adeleke's a successful, drama free inauguration today, protection upon the Adeleke's.Also protection over David's crew and entire 30BG. Peace and comfort upon sweet CHI".