Lawyer Ampaw calls IGP Dampare to arrest Efia Odo over 'Son of Jacob' nudity

Accordingly, he has called on the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the Cybercrime Unit to immediately arrest the actress over the outfit she wore.

"As at now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest. I am calling on the Director of the Cybercrime Unit and then the IGP to immediately cause her arrest so we stop this kind of impunity. We need to guard our public morals," he said.

Speaking during the interview with GhanaWeb's reporter, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, the lawyer argued that the actress can be prosecuted for up to 3 years or fined for her indecent exposure.

"Efia Odo's pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency. We have a law in the country that guards against our morals, the law is such that don't promote obscene or pornographic material... we can equate this one to Wisa's case who was sentenced for showing his manhood. There is no difference between the two and currently, the picture is trending, making it very serious...it is a crime because she posted it on the cyber.

The Ghanaian-American actress and influencer, who is unbothered about the backlash on social media, has taken to her pages to post photos from Thursday night's album launch. However, the shots have been doctored to blur her nipples that were shown in other videos from the listening.