Lawyer Ampaw had stated in an interview with Onua FM last week that he met Castro’s mum, Lydia Tagoe, in a poor state when he visited her.

He stated that she looked miserable, so he had to give her some money because she was depending on her son and things are not like before since he got missing.

But madam Lydia Tagoe denied the allegation, saying she doesn’t know Maurice Ampaw and that she’s not poor.

However, when MzGee called Lawyer Ampaw to clarify the issue, he resorted to insults and threatened to take her to court.

“I said I know Castro’s mother and I’ve been to her place so if she says she doesn’t know me, I don’t have a beef,” he said.

When she kept pressing him to speak the truth, he flipped and dropped insults and threats.

“I’m not ready to answer those stupid questions of yours. You don’t call me and ask such questions. You are irresponsible journalist to ask these questions. Am I in your court? How dare you ask such foolish questions on air. I will take you one,” he angrily said and dropped the call.

