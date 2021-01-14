The Ghanaian rapper announced his purchase with a snapchat post of a screenshot of his order from Ice Box. The screenshot was an email that reads "hello Samuel, your order is confirmed". He captioned the post "patiently waiting to put a house on my neck. Lol".

Medikal shared another screenshot which shows the price of the necklace as $61,135, which when converted to the local currency will not be less than GH350,000. He captioned the post "can your chairman can".

Medikal reportedly orders Miami Cuban necklace worth GH350,000

A fan shocked by Medikal's purchase too to Twitter to say that "Medikal has ordered an icebox necklace again herh see the amount ebi crib he dey come wear sef herh Rapper wei he sane get monies pass ei..Medikal has bought stuffs from Icebox like 3times her".

The rapper replying the tweet said "normal level" and added a rolling eye emoji. However, fans have been reacting to Medikal making this order public. A twitter user @jdin53244 wrote " He 4 lay low ooO..So norr hushpuppi started".

Another fan @manlikewolfe tweeted "the way MDK dey like show off, Adey wonder why he no go ICEBOX personally Face with tears of joy. MDK be bad man, eno go shock me , if he get correct bin buy FULLZ Cc Wey he take shop" - .

See MDK's tweet below plus more reaction from fans to this acclaimed extravagant expenditure which is not new to the "Omo Ada' rapper.