RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Layla Fenton back with a bang in ‘Mama’

Selorm Tali

After serving listeners with sensational compositions such as “Weekend” and her well known song “Liar” featuring Kirani Ayat, Layla Fenton is back with a new sound “MAMA”.

Layla Fenton
Layla Fenton

Layla Fenton is a Ghanian Montserratian singer and songwriter who preaches Afro Fusion as her sound derived from a blend of several genres such as R&B, Soul, Reggae, Pop, Rock, Hiphop and live band highlife sounds from her Ghanaian and Caribbean culture.

Recommended articles

Drawing inspirations from a phase in her life where she needed parental figures for her growth and stability as a young adult, she describes her experiences (both good and bad) with men and talks about how the presence of a father figure would have avoided a lot of mistakes she made.

Layla Fenton
Layla Fenton Layla Fenton Pulse Ghana

She then continues to narrate how she turned a deaf ear to the advice of her mother and aunties which often led to strains in her relationships with them concerning her love life.

The second part of the song throws light on the fact that her mistakes have led her to her current situation and she admits she has made a mess and therefore has to resolve her mistakes. On a path of self-reflection and a reality check, she shows remorse for her decisions and seeks absolution from God and her mother-like figures in her life and she is in dire need of direction from them which will be a win for her personally.

Highly influenced by pioneers of the 90’s music era such as Whitney Houston, Dru Hill, Outkast and Caribbean and West African music, Layla is able to blend her mother tongue “Ga” with English to compose a beautiful masterpiece with which Ghanaian based Nigerian producer Major Mynor lays the foundation with a heavily influenced instrumental made of live band sound to complete this piece of work.

With previous records of Layla indicating her lyricism and musical dexterity, she is a force to reckon and a talent to watch out for in the coming years. MAMA is out on all platforms for streaming and downloading purposes.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Davido and son

Davido went 'mad and wanted to run into the streets' after hearing son's death

Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)

How Nanny and Chef lost custody of Davido's son before the drowning incident revealed

Takeoff shot dead

American rapper Takeoff shot dead allegedly over dice game [Video]