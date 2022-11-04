Layla Fenton back with a bang in ‘Mama’

Drawing inspirations from a phase in her life where she needed parental figures for her growth and stability as a young adult, she describes her experiences (both good and bad) with men and talks about how the presence of a father figure would have avoided a lot of mistakes she made.

Layla Fenton Pulse Ghana

She then continues to narrate how she turned a deaf ear to the advice of her mother and aunties which often led to strains in her relationships with them concerning her love life.

The second part of the song throws light on the fact that her mistakes have led her to her current situation and she admits she has made a mess and therefore has to resolve her mistakes. On a path of self-reflection and a reality check, she shows remorse for her decisions and seeks absolution from God and her mother-like figures in her life and she is in dire need of direction from them which will be a win for her personally.

Highly influenced by pioneers of the 90’s music era such as Whitney Houston, Dru Hill, Outkast and Caribbean and West African music, Layla is able to blend her mother tongue “Ga” with English to compose a beautiful masterpiece with which Ghanaian based Nigerian producer Major Mynor lays the foundation with a heavily influenced instrumental made of live band sound to complete this piece of work.