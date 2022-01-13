Leaked T.T audio causes serious conflict between Dr Bawumia's aide, MzGee and her husband

"If Gideon Boako of the Veep’s office circulated that voice note sent to him in confidence, may my covenant with the altar of the Lord, speak! My God has and will never fail me," MzGee said whilst denying claims that she leaked the audio herself.

In a response from Dr Gideon Boako, he said “wherefrom this needless rant from Mzgee. I don’t know you and have never dealt with you in my private or public life. It is your husband that I have a working relationship with because of the work I do.

Your husband shares an audio with me in which a voice similar to that of the famous TT is speaking to someone (known to be you). Listening to the audio for the first time, I struggled to understand what it was meant for. Your husband graciously explains the import of it to me in a telephone conversation to the effect that TT had alleged that he is being denied support because of the assistance from the Vice President and some other people including the greater Accra regional minister.

I told your husband that cannot be correct and therefore he should not publish the audio and I will delve into the matter. As at the time, your husband made me understand you had done a story on it, but he is going to ask you to put it on hold. I thanked him.

Days later, your husband drew my attention to a publication on the said audio and I expressed shock and worry because I thought we agreed the content was not accurate and so should not be published. He made me understand it was not from you or him, but someone on Peace FM had used it during an entertainment show and got it published online by a portal. I requested for the link and your husband sent it to me.

I told your husband I did not share it and so we should investigate. I contacted two different persons at Peace FM, including our correspondent at the Jubilee House from Peace FM, Pious. I have not yet received information as to how they got it. Now you hurriedly come out to say I leaked it for political gains. Where is the political gains in this to me or my outfit? You may want to check your trails right and stop the malicious propaganda.”

His response did not sit well with Raymond Acquah who also took to social media to express his disappointment in the comment by the aide to the Vice President.

“Gideon Boako Doc, I was expecting after our discussion last night that your post will be taken down or amended to reflect the facts. At least that is what you agreed to do.

For the avoidance of doubt,

(1). I only reached out on Jan 1, 2022, to seek clarification on the relationship established between your office and the actor and asked you to extend further help if it was possible.

(2). At no point in that conversation did I suggest to you that she or I was writing a story on the voice note

(4). I am equally shocked by the claim that I promised to kill such a story. I am absolutely certain no such statement came out of my mouth. She was right by my side during that conversation with you and when you asked me to share the voice note with you, she gave me the green light.

(5). I know you may have the ability to record phone conversations like the one that transpired between us on Saturday, Jan 1, 2022, or have at your disposal top-notch security technology to obtain the same, please, I beg you in the name of God, publish it here let everybody listen to the conversation and determine for themselves whether I said anything about writing a story and or releasing any tape. In fact, If you release the conversation, and it backs your claims about an indication on my side to release any tape or write any story, I will resign from my current employment and never practise journalism ever again.

(6). Even if you were incensed by what she wrote you gave me your word that you will take this down when I asked you to amend it to reflect the truth, I pray you to keep your word".

In a counter reply, Dr Gideon Boako came back with another statement to say that “Raymond, this is not correct, and I don’t think you have to do this. You indicated to me people at your office are telling you my post suggests you had done a story already before contacting me, and so you asked if I could do something about it for you.

I told you the post didn’t say so but rather indicated you mentioned during the conversation that your wife (madam) had penned something down but you would ask her to hold it and I thanked you. You were a bit doubtful you said so but I reminded you, you did.

You asked you cannot ask me to pull the post down but if I can amend some aspects. I told you they are the facts as presented but you and I go a long way so I wouldn’t mind even pulling the post down to avoid any further issues.

I later told you to ask your wife also to pull down what she wrote so we are all on same slate. You indicated she was not at home and I insisted talk to her first to pull down. I thought in that spirit we could move ahead. Admittedly, I woke up this morning to see I missed your call around 11:30 pm. I will not speak to all other issues raised since I made my part known in my reply to Mzgee.