Sally used Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, as an example, when she said, “Samini, Shatta Wale and the rest, weren’t they in the business before Mr Eazi? But even Mr Eazi’s proposal went viral because of money".
Learn from Mr Eazi, marry rich partners; Sally Mann advises Ghanaian artistes
Entertainment critic, Sally Mann, is advising Ghanaian acts to date rich partners. According to her, this will be a solution to expose them to people who can fund their careers when needed.
Recommended articles
“When you are going to marry in these times, marry into a rich family. Marry into a wealthy family because it will affect your career," she added.
The Ghanaian showbiz also used the bible to back her point when she noted that “now we know that the government cannot help us. In fact, I’m a firm believer of the Bible when it says no people’s government can help an individual. But marrying into the right family will help you.”
According to Sally, lack of funding is why our major artists appear stagnant despite their exposure. She emphasized that even Shatta Wale could not penetrate the international market after the Beyonce feature. She, therefore, concluded that “so marry a man or a woman with money so that they can help your career.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh